ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.

The Bulldogs had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal, while four players declared early for the NFL draft. Seniors such as Daylen Everette, Oscar Delp and Brett Thorson will all move on to the NFL.

With so much turnover, it can be hard to know how things stand with the Georgia roster.

But after the frenzy of early January, we now know that the Bulldogs will have one of the most talented rosters in the sport.

As the offensive depth chart below shows, the Bulldogs bring back plenty of key contributors. There are some holes that need to be filled, specifically in the secondary, but Georgia has a number of promising players eager to step up.

Georgia football 2026 depth chart, defense

Defensive tackle

Elijah Griffin (Soph.), Xzavier McLeod (Jr.) Jordan Hall (Jr.), Nasir Johnson (R-Soph.), Carter Luckie (Fr.), Preston Carey (Fr.)

Nose tackle

Jordan Hall (Jr.), Xzavier McLeod Nnamdi Ogboko (R-Fr.) Valdin Sone (Fr.)

Defensive end

Gabe Harris (Sr.), Amaris Williams (Jr.) Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Soph.), JJ Hanne (Soph.) Justin Greene (R-Soph.), AJ Lonon (Fr.), PJ Dean (Fr.)

Analysis: Much like the wide receiver position on the offensive side of the ball, don’t focus too much on who lines up where. Georgia is going to move guys around on the front. For a group that was super young this past season, Georgia brings back plenty of experience while also having a lot of upside. It could easily be the best defensive line Georgia has had since the 2021 Georgia team. With how Griffin finished this past season, he could very well be one of the best players in the country with further development.

Outside linebacker:

Quintavius Johnson (Jr.) Isaiah Gibson (R-Fr.), Chase Linton (R-Fr.), Darren Ikinnagbon (Soph.) Khamari Brooks (Fr.)

Analysis: Harris will help here and Johnson really played well to close the 2025 season. It will be very interesting to see how Gibson, Linton and Ikinnagbon develop this offseason, as the Bulldogs will lean on them to help a pass rush that was among the worst in the SEC.

Inside linebacker:

Mac:

Justin Williams (Jr.) AJ Kruah (R-Fr.) Nick Abrams (Fr.)

Money:

Raylen Wilson (Sr.), Chris Cole (Jr.) Zayden Walker (Soph.) Elijah Littlejon (Fr.), Terrence Penick (Fr.)

Analysis: Even losing a likely first-round pick in CJ Allen, Georgia is simply loaded at this position. Cole and Wilson will see the field plenty, while Williams figures to soak up a lot of Allen’s former snaps. With how much talent Glenn Schumann has at the position, it will very interesting to see how Georgia gets Walker on the field. He’s a clear talent, as his performance against Texas and Alabama showed.

Cornerback:

Right cornerback:

Ellis Robinson (R-Soph.) Braylon Conley (R-Soph.) Justice Fitzpatrick (Fr.)

Left cornerback:

Demello Jones (Jr.), Gentry Williams (Sr.) Jontae Gilbert (R-Fr.), Caden Harris (Fr.)

Analysis: Robinson’s emergence as one of the best cornerbacks in football helps solve the departure of Daylen Everette. Georgia went into the transfer portal to add Williams and it will be interesting to see how he and Jones split reps in the secondary. Georgia likes the 2026 signees it got in Harris and Fitzpatrick, though the latter enters Georgia having suffered a significant knee injury at the end of his high school career.

Free Safety:

KJ Bolden (Soph.) Jaylan Morgan (R-Fr.), Jordan Smith (Fr.)

Strong Safety:

Kyron Jones (Jr.), Zion Branch (Sr.), Ja’Marley Riddle (Jr.) Todd Robinson (R-Fr.), Blake Stewart (Fr.)

Star:

Rasean Dinkins (Soph.), Khalil Barnes (Sr.) Tyriq Green (Fr.), Zech Fort (Fr.)

Analysis: Like at cornerback, Georgia dipped into the transfer portal to add reinforcements. Riddle is more likely to help at the safety spot, while Barnes could very well help at the star position. Jones is worth watching, given how much time he missed in the second half of the season due to injury. Georgia really likes Dinkins and don’t be surprised if one of the four freshmen safeties finds a way to make an impact for the Bulldogs.