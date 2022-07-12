Future of Georgia football quarterback position remains murky as 2023 quarterback recruiting winds down

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football quarterback position future One of the final puzzle pieces of the 2023 quarterback recruiting cycle snapped into place on Monday, as 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan announced his commitment. Lonergan is the No. 9 ranked quarterback prospect in the cycle and ultimately committed to Alabama over Stanford and South Carolina. With Lonergan committed, just one of the 22 blue-chip quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is uncommitted.

It should be noted here that head coach Kirby Smart feels good about the current state of his quarterback room. “I would easily say this is the best — when you take a picture of the whole room, top to bottom, those four guys that are going to meet in that quarterback room in fall camp — the most depth we’ve ever had, especially the most depth of kind of like the guys that I know and trust can play the position,” Smart said. But it’s not certain Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton all remain on the roster for the 2023 season. Such is the nature of college football with the transfer portal. Georgia has seen plenty of quarterbacks transfer out under Smart, such as Jacob Eason, Justin Fields, D’Wan Mathis and most recently JT Daniels.