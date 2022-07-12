Future of Georgia football quarterback position remains murky as 2023 quarterback recruiting winds down
Georgia football quarterback position future
One of the final puzzle pieces of the 2023 quarterback recruiting cycle snapped into place on Monday, as 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan announced his commitment. Lonergan is the No. 9 ranked quarterback prospect in the cycle and ultimately committed to Alabama over Stanford and South Carolina.
With Lonergan committed, just one of the 22 blue-chip quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is uncommitted.
It should be noted here that head coach Kirby Smart feels good about the current state of his quarterback room.
“I would easily say this is the best — when you take a picture of the whole room, top to bottom, those four guys that are going to meet in that quarterback room in fall camp — the most depth we’ve ever had, especially the most depth of kind of like the guys that I know and trust can play the position,” Smart said.
But it’s not certain Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton all remain on the roster for the 2023 season. Such is the nature of college football with the transfer portal. Georgia has seen plenty of quarterbacks transfer out under Smart, such as Jacob Eason, Justin Fields, D’Wan Mathis and most recently JT Daniels.
That is in part why Georgia has signed at least one quarterback in every recruiting cycle since Smart became the head coach of the program. Each of those commitments — save for Bennett — has been of the blue-chip variety.
There is another commonality though in that each of the quarterback prospects that Georgia signed was committed to another program at one point during their respective recruitments, save for Eason and Bennett. Jake Fromm and Carson Beck were committed to Alabama. Fields was a Penn State commit, while Mathis was an Ohio State pledge. Stockton committed to play for now Georgia assistant Will Muschamp at South Carolina and Vandagriff was committed to Oklahoma before flipping to the Bulldogs.
If the Bulldogs are to land a blue-chip quarterback in this recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs are most likely going to have to bust out the spatula.
That isn’t an impossible task, as Florida showed this past week when it flipped Penn State commit Marcus Stokes. Georgia is far from the only school looking to accomplish a flip in this cycle, as schools such as Ohio State and Texas A&M making a push for certain quarterbacks.
Don’t expect Georgia to be so fortunate in flipping Arch Manning, the top target for the Bulldogs in this recruiting cycle at the position. He committed to Texas back in June after taking visits to Alabama, Georgia and Texas. The Bulldogs previously recruited the likes of Malachi Singleton, committed to Arkansas, and Marcel Reed, an Ole Miss commitment.
