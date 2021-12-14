As transfer portal for quarterbacks heats up, offseason questions loom for Georgia position group
Georgia football will face off-season quarterback questions thanks to transfer portal
The quarterback situation will dominate any talk around the Georgia program leading up to its College Football Playoff game. The Bulldogs have Stetson Bennett, who started the past nine games for Georgia. He played an integral part in leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 record in the regular season. He also quarterbacked the 41-24 defeat to Alabama. He was intercepted twice in that game for the Bulldogs.
Behind Bennett is JT Daniels. He started three games for Georgia this season and is 7-0 as a starter for the Bulldogs. But injuries have kept him either or out or limited to a back-up role since the Vanderbilt game.
The quarterback drama, as it always seems to do with Kirby Smart, won’t end once Georgia’s 2021 season does. The Bulldogs will have decisions to make in January after the conclusion of this special season. Daniels and Bennett both have eligibility left. They have also been in college for at least four seasons and ultimately Georgia could look elsewhere at the quarterback position in 2022.
That could mean on its own roster. The Bulldogs have Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff on scholarship. The Bulldogs are also set to sign Gunner Stockton on Wednesday. He’s the No. 7 quarterback prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and one of the top-ranked recruits in Georgia’s 2022 signing class.
Georgia could have five scholarship quarterbacks on its roster next season. That would be a first for Georgia under Smart. It is also highly unlikely, given the rate at which quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal as of late.