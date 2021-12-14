As transfer portal for quarterbacks heats up, offseason questions loom for Georgia position group

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football will face off-season quarterback questions thanks to transfer portal

The quarterback situation will dominate any talk around the Georgia program leading up to its College Football Playoff game. The Bulldogs have Stetson Bennett, who started the past nine games for Georgia. He played an integral part in leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 record in the regular season. He also quarterbacked the 41-24 defeat to Alabama. He was intercepted twice in that game for the Bulldogs.

Behind Bennett is JT Daniels. He started three games for Georgia this season and is 7-0 as a starter for the Bulldogs. But injuries have kept him either or out or limited to a back-up role since the Vanderbilt game.