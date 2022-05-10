Tate Ratledge, Jalon Walker lead Georgia football players who need strong summer

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Five Georgia football players that need to have a strong summer Classes are wrapping up and summer workouts are nearing. It’s a pivotal point in the Georgia calendar as the Bulldogs aim to make some serious strides, especially with everything Georgia must replace from last season. For some, it’s a chance to further build off what they accomplished in the spring. For others, it’s an opportunity to make sure they’re fully ready once August starts. Below are some of the Bulldogs that need to hit the ground running this summer in hopes of making a key impact for the Bulldogs come the fall.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint We know Georgia would be open to adding a wide receiver via the transfer portal, in the event the right player is available. We also know that Rosemy-Jacksaint is as healthy as he has been since his freshman season. Rosemy-Jacksaint is trusted by the Georgia coaching staff, given he played a pivotal role in Georgia’s final offensive play of the season, a touchdown pass to Brock Bowers in the win over Alabama.

"Marcus who's done a tremendous job," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after G-Day. "Marcus is extremely smart and he can play all positions." Strength has always been an asset for Rosemy-Jacksaint. He's a plus route-runner who has shown he can make contested catches. The key for him will be adding speed and agility. If he's able to do that, through working with Georgia's strength and conditioning staff, he'd give Georgia another trusted weapon on the outside to pair with Adonai Mitchell.

Unlike this time a year ago, Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t focusing on rehab or getting his strength back. He can make sure he gets better. Tate Ratledge Ratledge had a strong summer last year. He went on to have perhaps the best August of anyone on the team last season and parlayed that into a starting spot. He then broke his foot on the opening drive of the season. Ratledge wasn’t 100 percent during spring practice, as Georgia elected to bring him along slowly in hopes of him being fully healthy for the start of fall camp. Both guard spots are up for grabs, a battle that figures to go well into fall camp. If Ratledge wants to earn one of those spots, he’s going to need to be at his best. Xavier Truss and Devin Willock each had good springs, and Warren Ericson is the most experienced player in the group. Ratledge might be the most naturally gifted of the group. And we’ve seen he’s capable of having a strong fall camp before. The redshirt sophomore guard has to use this summer to gain complete confidence in his foot so that he can help Georgia along the offensive line.