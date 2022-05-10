Tate Ratledge, Jalon Walker lead Georgia football players who need strong summer
Five Georgia football players that need to have a strong summer
Classes are wrapping up and summer workouts are nearing. It’s a pivotal point in the Georgia calendar as the Bulldogs aim to make some serious strides, especially with everything Georgia must replace from last season.
For some, it’s a chance to further build off what they accomplished in the spring. For others, it’s an opportunity to make sure they’re fully ready once August starts. Below are some of the Bulldogs that need to hit the ground running this summer in hopes of making a key impact for the Bulldogs come the fall.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
We know Georgia would be open to adding a wide receiver via the transfer portal, in the event the right player is available. We also know that Rosemy-Jacksaint is as healthy as he has been since his freshman season.
Rosemy-Jacksaint is trusted by the Georgia coaching staff, given he played a pivotal role in Georgia’s final offensive play of the season, a touchdown pass to Brock Bowers in the win over Alabama.
“Marcus who’s done a tremendous job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after G-Day. “Marcus is extremely smart and he can play all positions.”
Strength has always been an asset for Rosemy-Jacksaint. He’s a plus route-runner who has shown he can make contested catches. The key for him will be adding speed and agility. If he’s able to do that, through working with Georgia’s strength and conditioning staff, he’d give Georgia another trusted weapon on the outside to pair with Adonai Mitchell.
Unlike this time a year ago, Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t focusing on rehab or getting his strength back. He can make sure he gets better.
Tate Ratledge
Ratledge had a strong summer last year. He went on to have perhaps the best August of anyone on the team last season and parlayed that into a starting spot.
He then broke his foot on the opening drive of the season. Ratledge wasn’t 100 percent during spring practice, as Georgia elected to bring him along slowly in hopes of him being fully healthy for the start of fall camp.
Both guard spots are up for grabs, a battle that figures to go well into fall camp. If Ratledge wants to earn one of those spots, he’s going to need to be at his best. Xavier Truss and Devin Willock each had good springs, and Warren Ericson is the most experienced player in the group.
Ratledge might be the most naturally gifted of the group. And we’ve seen he’s capable of having a strong fall camp before. The redshirt sophomore guard has to use this summer to gain complete confidence in his foot so that he can help Georgia along the offensive line.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Ingram-Dawkins had a very impressive performance in the spring game. After Tramel Walthour picked up an injury, Ingram-Dawkins stepped in on the first-team defense and looked more than capable.
With Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt off to the NFL, Georgia has some openings on the defensive line. Jalen Carter and Zion Logue seem sure bets to start and play significantly next season.
From there, Georgia has Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson, who also seem primed for big roles. Ingram-Dawkins put himself squarely into that conversation as well. Should he build off what he did this spring and into the summer, Ingram-Dawkins could place himself in a starting spot quicker than Walker did at Georgia. And he was just taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Jalon Walker
Georgia will have its final 11 signees arrive this summer. It’ll be a crash course for them in terms of workouts and getting acclimated to college life. Most of the class though has already done that as the Bulldogs had 18 members of its 2022 signing class arrive as early enrollees.