Kamari Lassiter will be much more than a leader for Georgia football secondary

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter primed for a big junior season From a national standpoint, there might not be a wider gap in how a Georgia player is viewed, to how good he actually is than with Kamari Lassiter. Unlike many players on the Georgia defense, Lassiter wasn’t some mega-star recruit. He was the No. 186 overall player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Of the scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, he was the lowest-ranked prospect. That probably explains in part why Lassiter was inexplicably left off Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC list.

He started every game for the Bulldogs last season. While there was much discussion about Kelee Ringo and how he was viewed, very little attention was paid to Lassiter. He didn’t record an interception and had only four pass breakups. The numbers though do not illustrate how the Georgia coaching staff sees Lassiter. They’ve always been big fans of Lassiter from the moment he stepped on campus. His leadership abilities were universally lauded this spring and it’s been made clear he’s going to be a very important piece in a promising secondary.

“I’m trying to become a better leader, more of a vocal guy, you know, lead by example,” Lassiter said this spring. “We’ve got a lot of mid-years and young guys and just trying to help bring some of those guys along.” Dawgnation Dawgnation Emerging Georgia football leader Kamari Lassiter shares what makes this team tick Georgia’s opposite cornerback spot has gotten a lot of attention. Perhaps some of that should be instead focused on what Lassiter can look like as he moves into his third year in Georgia’s program and second as a starter.

Nobody stood out opposite of Lassiter in Georgia’s spring game according to Kirby Smart. The names to know battling for playing time are Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey. Green got the start on G-Day, Humphrey made up the most ground this spring while Everette entered the offseason as the perceived favorite. Newcomers Smoke Bouie, AJ Harris, Chris Peal and Daniel Harris will also compete for reps at the cornerback position this fall. They’ll likely be talking notes from Lassiter, who proved to be a quick study when he arrived on campus. Arriving from Birmingham, Ala., as one of the four non-early enrollees in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Lassiter quickly moved past Green on the depth chart. After sitting behind Derion Kendrick and Ringo as a freshman, Lassiter replaced Kendrick in Georgia’s secondary last season. As a junior, Lassiter will look to build off the strides he made last season and grow into a more all-around impactful player for Georgia. “As an all-around player, first — him getting bigger and stronger — and then just the way he’s been playing with his confidence,” defensive back Tykee Smith said. “His confidence is through the roof, so I definitely loves the way that Kamari plays.” Georgia has had a good history of strong cornerback play since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. Deandre Baker, Eric Stokes and Kendrick all leap to mind as players who forced turnovers and helped shut down opposing wide receivers.