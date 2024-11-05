Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Asa Newell ties program record previously held by Dominique Wilkins …
What Kirby Smart said about Lane Kiffin, Georgia offense as Bulldogs …
Kirby Smart, Georgia teammates pinpoint issues Carson Beck must clean …
Georgia football podcast: UGA fans skeptical about Kirby Smart’s …
BREAKING: 4-star safety Rasean Dinkins flips commitment from Georgia …