Mykel Williams makes it clear he’s just getting started for Georgia football: ‘I’m trying to be a force here’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Mykel Williams looks to build off promising freshman season for Georgia

Perhaps no freshman had greater expectations in 2022 than Mykel Williams. The Georgia defensive end was frequently linked to Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker and Williams played the same position and both arrived at Georgia as 5-star prospects. The comparisons were inevitable.

This makes what Williams did in his first season as a Bulldog all the more impressive. He finished the campaign with 4.5 sacks, the most on Georgia’s team. By comparison, Walker had just 3.5 sacks through his first two seasons on campus.