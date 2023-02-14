Mykel Williams makes it clear he’s just getting started for Georgia football: ‘I’m trying to be a force here’
Mykel Williams looks to build off promising freshman season for Georgia
Perhaps no freshman had greater expectations in 2022 than Mykel Williams. The Georgia defensive end was frequently linked to Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker and Williams played the same position and both arrived at Georgia as 5-star prospects. The comparisons were inevitable.
This makes what Williams did in his first season as a Bulldog all the more impressive. He finished the campaign with 4.5 sacks, the most on Georgia’s team. By comparison, Walker had just 3.5 sacks through his first two seasons on campus.
Williams also elevated his game when Georgia needed him to most. He picked up sacks in both College Football Playoff games, something Walker did as a junior last year.
“I don’t want to be the weak link or why something bad happens,” Williams said prior to Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “I never want to be the weak link.”
The rising sophomore readily admits he didn’t know what he was doing at the start of his college career. He vividly remembers getting double-teamed in the opener against Oregon and having his helmet popped off. That’s where his work ethic, lauded by Kirby Smart as far back as SEC media days, helped him grow into a larger role for the Bulldogs as the season progressed.
“He got better. He grinds, he stays after,” fellow freshman Bear Alexander said. “He does most things that other freshmen won’t do.”
Williams will no longer be a freshman for Georgia, as he now goes through his second full offseason for Georgia. It’ll be an extremely important one for Williams as he looks to grow from the freshman being compared to a No. 1 pick, to a name college football fans across the country know.