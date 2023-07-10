Georgia offensive line recruiting haul shows a shift in what Stacy Searels wants

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Stacy Searels has found the beef for Georgia’s offensive line None of the three offensive line commitments Stacy Searels picked up last week will be lauded as the most important of the cycle. Not with the Bulldogs holding a commitment from the No. 1 ranked quarterback in Dylan Raiola and the No. 1 ranked cornerback in Ellis Robinson.

*All rankings, heights and weights are via the 247Sports Composite rankings The highest-ranked of those three offensive line commitments is Daniel Calhoun, who squeezes in as the No. 97 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Nyier Daniels is the No. 163 overall prospect and Marques Easley is No. 261. Michael Uini, who committed way back on June 30, is the No. 145 overall prospect. Dawgnation Dawgnation 4-star OT Marques Easley makes commitment to Georgia football

With this offensive line class though, the numbers to know aren’t the prospect ranking. It’s the sheer mass of what Georgia will bring in. And when you consider that protecting a star quarterback is the best way to help him, you begin to understand why this haul of prospects is so vital for the future of the Georgia football program. As it stands now, Georgia has six offensive line commitments. The average height of those commitments is 6-foot-6 and an average listed weight of 328 pounds. It’s not the heaviest class Georgia has ever brought in — the 2017 class tipped the scales at 340 pounds — but it’s a step up in size over the previous five recruiting hauls Georgia has signed.

The Bulldogs went all over the country to put together this class. Calhoun and Malachi Toliver are the only two prospects from Georgia’s traditional recruiting footprint. Uini is from Texas, Daniels from New Jersey and Easley is out of Illinois. When it comes to on-field play, Searels proved he could get the most of out what he has to work with. The Georgia offensive line was a strength a season ago, as it finished as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. There’s a real argument the Bulldogs should’ve won given how the end of the season played out. Georgia does have to replace both starting offensive tackles, but that’s a good problem to have if you’re Searels. Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon were both drafted, as the Steelers took Jones in the first round and the Rams drafted McClendon in the fifth. The draft success is a big reason Searels and the Bulldogs were able to appeal to so many top prospects. “With the linemen and the first-round draft picks and the defensive tackles and offensive tackles, that’s coach Kirby and coach Searels and all the other line coaches doing work,” Daniels told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell.