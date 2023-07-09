Georgia football podcast: Fans will love what national media’s saying about UGA WRs
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,981 (July 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some recent favorable evaluations for Georgia’s wide receiver group ahead of the upcoming season.
Georgia football podcast: Fans will love what national media’s saying about UGA wide receivers
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have gotten used to dominance across the board from almost every position group in recent years, but admittedly, at times, the wide receiver spot for the Bulldogs hasn’t always been as productive as some would’ve liked.
There’s evidence that might change this season.
I’ll share on today’s show why UGA’s wide receiver position -- after a couple of 2022′s most productive pass catchers decided to return for this season and a couple of high-profile transfers joined them -- is generating major buzz and being projected to be one of the nation’s top groups.
15-minute mark: I discuss four-star offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun and a quote that demonstrate what he’ll value as he transitions to college.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s plan to spend big bucks in the hopes of closing the gap on UGA and a five-star wide receiver making a surprising commitment decision.
