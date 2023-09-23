Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola tossed a pair of touchdown passes to K.J. Bolden to help lead Buford to a 30-3 win over Marietta.

The Wolves moved to 5-0 with the win, their defense holding the opposition out of the end zone for a second straight week after a previous 31-0 victory over Carver.

The Buford defense also opened the scoring on Marietta (1-5) Friday on Bryson Banks’ 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Raiola was 11-of-15 passing for 229 yards while Bolden, a Florida State commit, had three catches for 77 yards per Accesswdun.com.

Raiola connected with Bolden on touchdown passes of 7- and 64 yards.

DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams, who called the game for Peachtree TV, noted Raiola’s talent and chemistry.

“The thing that impresses most about Raiola is the ease with which he throws,” Adams said. “He’s got a lot of arm strength.”

Adams said his conversations with those around the Buford program revealed another key asset that should help Raiola transition into the UGA program.

“He has come into this program and quickly formed relationships with his teammates,” Adams said. “There are a lot of very talented players on this Buford roster, and they seem very welcoming of Dylan.”

Buford opens region play next Friday night at Collins Hill.