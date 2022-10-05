Georgia football injury report: Smael Mondon ‘struggling’, Kirby Smart encouraged by AD Mitchell

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made sure no mistake would be made about the state of the Georgia football team as it pertains to the injury situation. Georgia is in the meat-grinder portion of its schedule and a number of key faces on the team are facing uncertainty due to injury. “We’ve got several guys out there where it’s been tough,” Smart said. “We’ve got some guys who were beat up in that last game, and they’re hurting a little bit. It’s one of those where we have ‘next man up’ mentality.”

Georgia already knows it is going to be without Jalen Carter this week, as the defensive lineman is dealing with an MCL injury. Related: Kirby Smart on Jalen Carter’s injury and the events that came before it: ‘We don’t condone it’ Another key starter may not be available, as Smart did not project optimism when speaking about inside linebacker Smael Mondon. The sophomore missed a chunk of the Missouri game with an ankle injury.

“Smael is struggling a little bit,” Smart said. “I guess he played on adrenaline because he did go back into the game and play, but he’s been hurting a little bit. He’s been in a brace, but he’s been able to practice some.” Mondon is third on the team in tackles with 22, 3.5 of which have gone for a loss. In the event that Mondon can’t play, look for Trezmen Marshall and Xavian Sorey Jr. to see an uptick in snaps. On the defensive side, Chaz Chambliss is dealing with a hamstring injury. That is why he did not make the trip with the team to Missouri. Smart did say the injury was not as serious as Nyland Green’s hamstring injury, which say miss three games.