Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer gives UGA ‘a mulligan’ for Missouri game
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,791 (Oct. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the response to Georgia’s struggles in its 26-22 win at Missouri Saturday.
Beginning of the show: The aftermath of Georgia’s sloppy performance at Missouri continues to unfold, but perhaps not everyone is condemning the Bulldogs for their ugly performance. I’ll share an example of that on today’s show, and talk about UGA coach Kirby Smart’s response to concerns about his team’s offensive line as well.
15-minute mark: I revisit some comments made by former UGA great David Pollack on DawgNation Daily this past summer, and consider the possibility that his claim might be coming true.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the drama swirling around Texas A&M’s game with Alabama this Saturday.
45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to talk about where the Bulldogs can improve and to share his thoughts on UGA’s rivalry with Auburn.
End of show: I share a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.