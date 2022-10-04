Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,791 (Oct. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the response to Georgia’s struggles in its 26-22 win at Missouri Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer gives UGA ‘a mulligan’ for Missouri game

Beginning of the show: The aftermath of Georgia’s sloppy performance at Missouri continues to unfold, but perhaps not everyone is condemning the Bulldogs for their ugly performance. I’ll share an example of that on today’s show, and talk about UGA coach Kirby Smart’s response to concerns about his team’s offensive line as well.

15-minute mark: I revisit some comments made by former UGA great David Pollack on DawgNation Daily this past summer, and consider the possibility that his claim might be coming true.