Mike Matthews: Electric 5-star junior says the Georgia football atmosphere and players really stand out to him

There comes a time when writing matters more than information flow with quotes and transitions and news blurbs across the pages of a recruiting story.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior Mike Matthews . The in-state star at Parkview High ranks as the nation’s No. 2 ATH and the No. 14 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

That comes out with players like Mike Matthews. If someone wanted to ring a bell and shout that there are not three players in the state of Georgia playing better than Matthews right now, it would not alarm this reporter.

Why? Because there are some players that just deserve more than a weather report and which way they might be leaning.

These parallels mean they can do the type of things that their parallel was known to do on the field. That their output will look the way that those great players did it.

There’s no other way to grab some quick attention to a player’s potential than bring up big names. That doesn’t mean they will turn out to be that type of player with that type of career. Those, when done right, are merely snapshots of plays and talent trees.

He’s the type of player that conjures up all the player parallels. Many recruiting reporters will moan about that chore, but it is great reader service.

Hicks already has a Georgia offer. Matthews will probably garner every offer. He has a copious amount of tools, but none are likely more effective than his ball skills while playing a ball in the air.

Matthews has kind of reversed the circuit board here. He is a talented receiver that could also flip right over to the defensive side of the ball and put the brakes on any vertical passing game. He’s actually playing quite sparingly now for his Parkview team on defense. That’s because there’s a 2026 standout like the 6-foot-3 Hicks that can shore up the Parkview secondary.

Hunter was the 5-star cornerback that showed the nation what he could do when he spent a lot of time on the offensive side of the ball. He was plug-and-play electric in any role.

Matthews has that sort of talent. But his talent is not exactly a carbon copy of Travis Hunter.

Zelus Hicks, his talented Parkview teammate, brought up the name Travis. That was a first-word parallel that needs no further details for anyone that has followed Georgia high school football.

When another player is brought up, that helps the reader understand what we are talking about. It’s like a food critic. When someone brings up something that tastes like chicken or ranch dressing or chocolate, then that is a common ground and a starting point of comprehension to start with.

“We don’t really truly know what he is capable of yet. But he’s damn sure turning heads.”

“Sometimes I think I would like receiver more,” he said. “But when I play defense and am out there actually doing it, I’m like ‘I really like this, too’ so it is tough.”

Defense? Offense? Both? What does he think about that?

Those likely came from his years on the hardwood. His Dad is 6 feet, 8 inches tall. He was a four-year starter in basketball at Siena that wound up playing overseas.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Mike Matthews: Is Georgia right in the mix with the 5-star junior?

It seemed for a while that the perception on the street was that the Bulldogs were on the outside looking in with Matthews. He was taking a look at West Coast programs like USC and Oregon. The thinking was he was looking to go way out of state with his college decision.

Was that legit? That doesn’t sound right listening to his view on it.

“It was nothing like that,” Matthews said of the talk he wanted to go play out-of-state. “It just happened. I don’t know how to answer that question. It wasn’t that I didn’t like Georgia, but I just decided not to go to the games. For USC, I was already out there for basketball.”

Matthews isn’t quite sure where those notions came from with Georgia.

“They’ve always been in the mix,” he said. “There’s never been a time when I didn’t like them. It is just last year I don’t think I was really known as a prospect. Everybody came into the mix in my sophomore year. My sophomore summer. It wasn’t that I didn’t like them, but I wasn’t like that really well-known quote-unquote like that back then.”

If he did choose the ‘Dawgs, it sounds like Bryan McClendon and Will Muschamp are going to arm wrestle for his services in their room.

“Yeah it is like that,” Matthews said. “It is either or for me. They want me as an athlete to play offense or defense.”

What sort of interest level has he now seen from Georgia?

“Yeah, they are recruiting me hard,” Matthews said. “They never told me that I was a priority but they just like me as an athlete. They like how I play. They like how I can play both sides of the ball.”

He also saw Georgia play for the Oregon game for the season opener. Did he find his visit for the Kent State game helpful in understanding Georgia?

“I really got to sit down and talk to more coaches with them than my first time going,” he said. “I got to sit down with Kirby. I got to talk to the DB coach. Coach Muschamp. I got to talk to pretty much everybody. I was literally involved in every aspect of the game while I was there. That was another thing that made it big.”

“I went to the Oregon game but I wasn’t with them since it was at the Benz.”

Matthews got to visit in the locker room with the ‘Dawgs after the game.

“It was very inspiring,” he said. “All the players rallied up. It wasn’t really just the coach talk. It was really the players talking about how they could have done things better with things in that game.”

What does he like best about the ‘Dawgs now?

“I would probably say the atmosphere,” he said. “I like the atmosphere. All the players really want to win. All the crowd is really in on it.”

At the moment, he said to look for him to make his decision in the summer before his senior year. He will also look to attend the Alabama vs. Auburn game later in November. He said there’s a chance he might be back for the Auburn game in Athens this week.

He’s also going to try and attend the Michigan vs. Ohio State game. Clemson is another school he hopes to check out again this fall.

Matthews said that Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC are the schools that are talking to him the most right now.

What is he looking for in the perfect fit?

“I would probably say the place I can see myself living at and having fun at,” Matthews said. “The school as well with the best chance of me playing. You can be at the right school and a good school but of course, you want to play. You don’t want to sit on the bench.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.

Two dialed-in scouting reports on Mike Matthews

Matthews grew up playing sports. All his life. But he has worked on his body for this season. His hands are better. He’s worked on those for his junior year. He made a huge catch earlier this year against Mill Creek.

That came right on top of all-everything 5-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs.

He has savored being on a team this year. Watching his teammates get better and progress and just getting to know one another really well.

The 5-star junior cares for the guys he rides with on Friday nights and wants to see them excel.

His reps this year have mostly slanted to the offensive side. It depends on the flow of the game.

Eric Godfree, his coach at Parkview High, said Matthews started his last three or four games as a freshman year. He had two interceptions playing free safety.

His first big play was when he flew up to the line of scrimmage and jacked up a Tucker running back for no gain back in 2020.

“They’ve got him rated as a top 10 athlete in the country and it is legit,” Godfree said. “He has right at a 6-foot-5 wingspan but the way he can jump sets him apart. If you watch his basketball highlights, he can jump and hit his head on the rim. He’s super explosive and has got great hands.”

“He’s a full-time wide receiver and a rotating safety for us because he is so dangerous on the field and with the ball in his hands and running routes. All the way from underneath to the middle and going over the top.”

Then there is the human element.

“He does everything with a smile on his face, too,” Godfree said. “That’s what is so much fun about him.”

Matthews has a couple of gears left to his game because he hasn’t spent a lot of time working at receiver. He’s been playing basketball all his life and then most of the top national receiver prospects have been working with a position-specific trainer for years.

That’s not the case here.

Tony Ballard, his lead 7-on-7 coach at Hustle, Inc., says it shows how much potential is still left on the table here for Matthews.

“I don’t think that Mike has scratched the surface yet,” Ballard said. “I really don’t. People think Mike is really good right now. But Mike reall just started having wide receiver training. Most of these kids that are the elite guys playing receiver let’s say in the surrounding counties they have a personal wide receiver trainer. Mike’s never any training or anything like that because he played basketball. He would go from one sport to the next sport.”

“I’m saying to you that my point here is that because he’s had some training now or is getting training now I think his development is going to go sky-high. People just don’t know what he’s capable of doing.”

Hustle, Inc. featured him at receiver this spring. That’s partly because they saw something there and also largely due to the fact they also had three safeties that can play anywhere on Saturdays.

“I can’t say that he is a generational guy yet,” Ballard said. “Because we don’t really truly know what he is capable of yet. But he’s damn sure turning heads. The kid is a phenomenal athlete and he is a first-class young man. He is a heckuva kid. A heck of a kid.”

“He does everything with a smile on his face, too. That’s what is so much fun about him.” - Parkview High football coach Eric Godfree

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)