With Jalen Carter injured, Georgia football is going to see what Bear Alexander has learned

Georgia is going to be without its best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter for the time being. The talented defensive tackle was injured in Georgia’s 26-22 win over Missouri, exiting the game in the second quarter with an MCL injury. Carter is easily Georgia’s most talented defensive lineman, especially when it comes to pressuring the passer. In addition to his stellar run defense, the Bulldogs are going to look need to find someone else who can create pressure from the middle of the defense. That person might be a bear. To be more clear, freshman defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

Related: Jalen Carter unlikely to play against Auburn following MCL injury “When he knows what he’s doing he can be as disruptive as Jalen sometimes,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “When he finds out and learns the defense a little bit more he’s going to be really good.” Georgia has brought Alexander along slowly to start his career. He arrived at Georgia as the No. 50 overall player in the 2022 signing class, a major recruiting win for defensive line coach Tray Scott.

But his initial development was slowed by a shoulder injury that required surgery. So while Mykel Williams — a similarly talented freshman — was able to go through spring practice, Alexander had to rehab and recover. Alexander, once healthy, has been able to make steady progress throughout his freshman season. He’s made the travel roster for both of Georgia’s first two road games. He found his way onto the stat sheet with a pass deflection in the win over Kent State. He also took Carter’s spot as the goal-line fullback against the Golden Flashes. It wouldn’t be fair to Alexander to compare him to Carter, but Georgia clearly has big plans for the freshman defensive tackle.