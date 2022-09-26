Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs entering Missouri game

ATHENS — Georgia returns to SEC play this week and could be getting closer to being back towards 100 percent. Coach Kirby Smart updated the status of several Bulldogs heading into this week’s game against the Missouri Tigers. Running back Kenny McIntosh entered and left Saturday’s game against Kent State with a thigh contusion. Smart said he expects Georgia running back to play this Saturday against Missouri.

“He had the same thigh bruise he already had,” Smart said. “We feel like he’ll be fine. We may limit him some today but we feel good about him being able to go.” The Bulldogs could also be getting back two key wide receivers on Saturday in Arian Smith and AD Mitchell. Smith has not played this season after undergoing ankle surgery in August. He was warming up with director of strength and conditioning Scott Sinclair prior to the game against Kent State. Smith did dress out for the game against the Golden Flashes but did not play. “Arian has been getting better and better. He wasn’t planting and cutting,” Smart said. “He was able to do more in practice last week but he wasn’t 100 percent. He probably is a little bit ahead of AD. We’re hopeful to get both guys back.”