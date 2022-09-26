Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs entering Missouri game
ATHENS — Georgia returns to SEC play this week and could be getting closer to being back towards 100 percent.
Coach Kirby Smart updated the status of several Bulldogs heading into this week’s game against the Missouri Tigers.
Running back Kenny McIntosh entered and left Saturday’s game against Kent State with a thigh contusion. Smart said he expects Georgia running back to play this Saturday against Missouri.
“He had the same thigh bruise he already had,” Smart said. “We feel like he’ll be fine. We may limit him some today but we feel good about him being able to go.”
The Bulldogs could also be getting back two key wide receivers on Saturday in Arian Smith and AD Mitchell. Smith has not played this season after undergoing ankle surgery in August. He was warming up with director of strength and conditioning Scott Sinclair prior to the game against Kent State. Smith did dress out for the game against the Golden Flashes but did not play.
“Arian has been getting better and better. He wasn’t planting and cutting,” Smart said. “He was able to do more in practice last week but he wasn’t 100 percent. He probably is a little bit ahead of AD. We’re hopeful to get both guys back.”
Mitchell was also warming up with Sinclair though he did not play or dress. He has been out since the Samford game with an ankle injury as well.
Smart also commented on the status of star Javon Bullard. He was arrested on Sunday morning on seven misdemeanor charges, one of which was a DUI. Bullard has started every game so far for the Bulldogs this season at the star position. Last week, the Bulldogs saw William Poole announce he would no longer be playing football this season, forgoing his senior season.
“Disappointed. Hate it for him,” Smart said of Bullard. “Made poor decisions. It will be dealt with internally.”
Tykee Smith is Bullard’s backup but he did not play in the win over Kent State. Smart said Smith and freshman Marcus Washington Jr., are available to step up at the star position, along with Christopher Smith and Kamari Lassiter.
Smart also spoke on defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who did not play any snaps on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday. He did play in special teams situations on Saturday.
“He was much better going into the game,” Smart said. “He’s got a nagging ankle injury he’s trying to get over.”
Georgia will be limited in who it can bring to Missouri due to travel roster restrictions by the SEC. Only 70 players will be allowed to travel, meaning Georgia will unlikely take a risk bringing a player that cannot contribute.
The Bulldogs take on the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday. The SEC Network will broadcast the game.
Georgia football injury report for Week 5 game against Missouri
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)
- Arian Smith (ankle, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (DUI arrest, questionable)
- Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)
