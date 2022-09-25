Georgia football defensive back Javon Bullard arrested on 7 misdemeanor charges

The arrest followed Georgia’s game against Kent State, where Bullard finished with three tackles in the 39-22 win.

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, the starting star/nickelback in Georgia’s defense for the first four games of the season, was arrested on Sunday morning by the Athens Clarke County Police. Bullard was charged with seven misdemeanors, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. on the following charges seven charges: DUI (alcohol), furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcohol beverages as a person under 21 years old, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, not using lighted headlights and other lights when required and physically holding or supporting — with any part of his body — a wireless device and, improper turning, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road.

Bullard was released on bond at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, clearing his $4,250 bond.

Georgia saw fellow star William Poole leave the team earlier this week for personal reasons. Behind Bullard is Tykee Smith and freshman Marcus Washington Jr. at the star position. It is unlikely that Bullard is suspended for the Missouri game and discipline is likely to be handled internally as has been the case for Georgia with arrests as of late under Kirby Smart.

Georgia takes on Missouri this coming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

