Georgia football maintains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5

Georgia football-AP Poll-Top 25 rankings-Week 5
Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Jack Podlesny (96) watches after he kicked a field goal during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes in a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 39-22. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football didn’t deliver its finest performance on Saturday, slogging its way to a 39-22 over Kent State on Saturday. It was the first time the Bulldogs were really pushed in a game all season.

Even with the less than stellar play, Georgia still sits atop the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5. Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the Coaches Poll for Week 5 as well.

Alabama sits just behind Georgia, with Ohio State coming in at No. 3. The lone top-10 team to fall on Saturday was Oklahoma, who dropped following its loss to Kansas State.

Tennessee took its place in the top-10 and now is the No. 8 team in the country. The Volunteers held on to beat Florida at home on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season.

Georgia will host Tennessee on Nov. 5 in Athens. The Bulldogs also have a trip to No. 7 Kentucky on Nov. 19. The Bulldogs already have a win over No. 13 Oregon on the season as well. The Ducks picked up their third-straight win with a 44-41 comeback against Washington State.

The Bulldogs go on the road next week, taking on the Missouri Tigers. Georgia will be eager to put Saturday’s performance behind them and deliver a strong effort once returning to SEC play. Georgia won its SEC opener against South Carolina, winning 48-7 in Columbia, S.C.

“This was a growth week for us. We really talked about growth the entire week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I was very pleased with how our guys approached the practice and the games and the leadership.”

“Our team got better today. That was the key for me to say, did our team get better today and I can honestly say we played a good opponent and we got better.”

Missouri is coming off a 17-14 loss to Auburn this past Saturday, who Georgia takes on back in Athens on Oct. 8. The game against Missouri is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 for Week 5 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pitt
  25. Kansas State

