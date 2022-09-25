Watch DawgNation Postgame Show sound off on UGA struggles vs. Kent State

Georgia won for the fourth time Saturday, preserving its undefeated record and perhaps its No. 1 ranking as well. However, the news wasn’t all good for the Bulldogs.

UGA struggled more than expected in its victory against Kent State -- a program that had earned some praise from Georgia coach Kirby Smart leading into the game, but arrived in Athens as more than a 40-point underdog.

Dawg fans had plenty to say about what went wrong vs. the Golden Flashes, and all those opinions can be heard on this week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show. In addition to that...

Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards weighs in with his thoughts on the game

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joined the show from Knoxville, Tn., where he was on site for the Vols’ game vs. Florida

And DawgNation viewers connected both via Zoom and live in person at the UGA Bookstore

The main areas of concerned expressed by fans will be familiar topics to those who’ve been watching the team closely.

Some brought up a defense that, so far, might not be quite as stingy as what the Bulldogs had in 2021. Others mention a lack of spark from UGA’s running backs, and a few folks also pointed out that the overall energy level was lower against a lesser opponent than it appeared to be when UGA was playing bigger games -- such as Oregon to begin the season and at South Carolina last week.

