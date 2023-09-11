ATHENS — As Georgia opens SEC play, it may be without one of its most important defensive players. Starting safety Javon Bullard left Saturday’s win over Ball State with an ankle injury.

Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Bullard at his Monday press conference.

“Have not seen Javon yet. He will not practice today,” Smart said. “As far as where he is. Probably won’t know till Wednesday’s practice whether he’s able to go or not. I really have no clue till we get further in the week.”

Bullard was the defensive MVP in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff wins last season. In the event Bullard is out, Georgia will turn to David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson to replace the junior safety.

Without Bullard, Georgia did get strong performances from Malaki Starks and Tykee Smith on Saturday. Both players came away with interceptions in the 45-3 win over Ball State.

“That’s the whole point of next man up. You never get too comfortable,” Starks said of the play of David Daniel-Sisavanh. “You learn to be ready when your number is called. David has done an amazing job with that. He’s an amazing safety so just being able to play next to him gives me confidence.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the biggest injury to monitor is that of Ladd McConkey. He has not played in a game this season as he continues to deal with a back injury. The wide receiver was limited to non-contact drills during practice last week for Georgia.

“He’s day-by-day,” Smart said of McConkey.

Without McConkey, the Georgia passing offense has not yet suffered. Dominic Lovett leads the team in receptions, while Mekhi Mews and CJ Smith have emerged as contributors in McConkey’s absence. Getting McConkey back should make Georgia’s offense only more potent.

The Bulldogs are expected to get running back Daijun Edwards back for the South Carolina game. He has not played in Georgia’s first two games as he recovers from an MCL sprain. He has dressed in each of the wins and Smart has stated that Edwards could’ve played if he was needed.

Georgia did have inside linebacker Smael Mondon return to the starting lineup against Ball State. He was limited to only 6 snaps in Georgia’s season-opening win over UT-Martin. Mondon tied for the team lead in tackles in the win over Ball State.

The Bulldogs also saw defensive lineman Christen Miller leave Saturday’s win. Smart said that he left the game with a cervical(neck) strain and that he should be fine. Georgia will be without the services of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins for the foreseeable future as he had foot surgery.

Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. It will be the first SEC game for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football injury report