clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Stock Report", our weekly installment of who's stock is on the rise and those who have taken a hit this past week.

ArticleArticle Latest Stock Report
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football stock report: Dillon Bell has added value in depleted …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart challenged his players to be honest with themselves last week.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia stock report: Kirby Smart invested in Bulldogs’ growth potential
ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw some of his Georgia players grow up before his eyes on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart tops Georgia football Scrimmage 2 Stock Report
ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent most of his Scrimmage 2 press conference talking about quarterbacks, which seemed to suit him just fine.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football Scrimmage One Stock Report: Kirby Smart challenges …
ATHENS — Saturday was a tough day for Georgia football, with the Bulldogs tackling the toughest opponent they’ll likely see all season amid a 106-degree heat index.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football G-Day Stock Report: Bulldogs soar out of spring into …
Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program exited G-Day with unmistakable momentum on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers following Week 2 win over Ball …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Georgia stars Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt torment Justin Fields …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football monster favorite over South Carolina in SEC opener

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: All-American LB Chris Cole commits to Georgia football

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Final grades for Georgia football following Week 2 win over Ball State

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.