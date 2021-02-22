Former Bulldog Isaiah Wilson tweets, then deletes ‘Im done with football as a Titan’

It is hard for a first-round pick to have a worst first season than Isaiah Wilson did in 2020.

And that was before he tweeted — and then quickly deleted — that he was done with football as a Tennessee Titan on Monday night.

The Titans took Wilson with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had been a starter at right tackle for two seasons at Georgia and had a lot of potential due to his athletic gifts and 6-foot-7 frame.

But from almost the moment his NFL career started, Wilson has found trouble. He was arrested in September for a DUI and August, made headlines for trying to flee a party on Tennessee State’s campus by almost jumping off a balcony.

He was placed on the reserve/COVID multiple times during his rookie season. Wilson, who was expected to push for a starting spot on Tennessee’s offensive line, played in just one game where he saw four snaps. He was suspended for Tennessee’s game against Cleveland and then put on the reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9, where he would remain for the rest of the season.

Last week, Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson gave a cryptic remark with regards to Wilson’s future with the team.

“He’s going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football — that will be on him,” Robinson told reporters.

Wilson signed with Georgia as a member of its 2017 signing class. After redshirting in his first year on campus, Wilson emerged as a key piece of Georgia’s offensive line in 2018 and 2019.

He was one of two Georgia tackles taken in the first round, with Andrew Thomas going with the No. 4 overall pick to the New York Giants.

Wilson signed a four-year deal with the Titans worth $11.5 and $6 million of that was guaranteed.

“We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft,” Robinson said. “The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated.”

Wilson entered the NFL with an immense amount of talent and promise. Now with his career as a Tennessee Titan seemingly over, it will be worth watching to see if another NFL team takes a chance on the talented former Bulldog.

