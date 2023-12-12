clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks announces transfer destination, …
Another Bulldog has found a new home. And wide receiver Jackson Meeks will be teaming up with a familiar face as he is headed to Syracuse.
Connor Riley
New ESPN NFL mock draft has 2 Bulldogs landing in first round, 2 big …
With players making their NFL draft decisions known and the NFL season coming to a close, ESPN has put out a new mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2024 quarterback room in flux as Carson Beck, Dylan …
ATHENS — There’s only been one actual change in the Georgia quarterback room in the 10 days since its loss to Alabama. Brock Vandagriff entered the transfer portal and exited …
Connor Riley
OPINION: What happens if Carson Beck leaves and Dylan Raiola flips to …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw the NCAA transfer portal clouds on the horizon and has his Georgia football program braced.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
