Jake Fromm struggles in NFL debut as starter

The former UGA quarterback was pulled in the third quarter by the New York Giants, finishing the game with these stats: 6 of 17 passes completed, one interception and a 19.5 passer rating.

Jake Fromm finally got his first NFL start on Sunday, and it did not go as well as expected.

The Giants decided to give Fromm a chance after he had a decent showing in garbage time last week against the Cowboys.

“Obviously, there’s a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when the team is playing more of a two-minute prevent mode,” New York coach Joe Judge said. “That’s not a knock on Jake, it’s just the reality and the truth.”

Fromm was drafted last year by the Buffalo Bills, and served as the team’s emergency COVID quarterback. He never played a snap for the Bills, but was signed by New York a few weeks ago after QB1 Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury.

Even though Fromm struggled mightily on Sunday, he still reached his dream of playing in the NFL.

Wrote NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt: “Fromm was pressured quite a bit behind the Giants’ brutal offensive line, decimated even further with Nate Solder (COVID-19) out and Matt Peart suffering a gruesome knee sprain early in the game. Fromm did gain 12 rushing yards on three carries, but generally was inaccurate, missing wide open receivers on multiple occasions.

“It seems Fromm ultimately will not be the solution for the last two games of the season after this, though this was his first-ever NFL start and the Giants don’t have much left to play for. So it remains unclear whether (backup QB Mike) Glennon or Fromm will start next week’s game against the Bears in Chicago.”