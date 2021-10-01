Further doubt cast onto injury status of JT Daniels before Arkansas game

Once again in the 2021 season, there is some question about the availability of JT Daniels heading into a Saturday contest. Daniels missed the UAB game with an oblique injury and his status was up in the air going into the South Carolina game. Earlier this week, Kirby Smart offered up that Daniels had been dealing with a lat injury.

Related: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels dealing with different injury, might be limited On Wednesday, DawgNation reported that Daniels had been limited in practice this week because of the injury. “He’s done a good job, he’s sharp, watches all his tape, gets his reps and he does a good job,” Smart said on Wednesday. “So we’re hoping he can stay that way.” On Friday, further questions were raised about whether or not Daniels will be able to play against No. 8 Arkansas. According to McClain Baxley of the Athens Banner-Herald, ESPN’s Holly Rowe told reporters in Athens that it is not known what Daniels’ status is for Saturday. “Is JT Daniels going to play? We don’t really know at this point. He’s a game-time decision,” Rowe said. Then ESPN’s Chris Fowler provided further intel on Daniels while appearing on the Paul Finebaum show.

“Offensively, we haven’t seen all the pieces in place yet,” Fowler said. “They’re very banged up at receiver. They’re hopeful JT Daniels can go tomorrow.” Fowler later added it is a pain management issue for Daniels. The ESPN broadcaster stated that both Arkansas and Georgia could be playing back-up quarterbacks on Saturday, as KJ Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury for the Razorbacks. Rowe, Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game tomorrow. As is customary, the broadcasters usually meet with both coaches as well as some players to preview the game as well as ask questions. Related: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels dealing with different injury, might be limited Against Vanderbilt, Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns. Daniels was pulled after the first quarter, though the score at the time was 35-0. In the event that Daniels is not able to go, Stetson Bennett would step in for Daniels. Bennett has emerged as the clear No. 2 quarterback for the Bulldogs. Against Vanderbilt, Bennett completed 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 151 yards. Bennett did throw a touchdown but he was also intercepted in the game.

UGA News