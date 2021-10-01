Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,539 (Oct. 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia can prove with a convincing win vs. Arkansas Saturday.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA can make a major statement vs. Arkansas

Beginning of the show: Looking back on some recent big games for Georgia, there are plenty of wins, but also a few performances that leave something to be desired. Many UGA fans are hoping Saturday’s game vs. a suddenly-touted Arkansas team provides evidence of how much the Bulldogs have improved in recent seasons. I’ll discuss in simple terms on today’s show what I believe it would take for UGA to make a major statement against the Razorbacks.

10-minute mark: I briefly compare UGA to Alabama as both programs attempt to conjure up a significant home field advantage this weekend.