WATCH: 3 bold predictions for Georgia football-Arkansas

This will be Georgia’s toughest test on the season, given what is happening to Clemson, as Arkansas will be a physical football team that will give the Bulldogs some problems.

Georgia takes on Arkansas in one of the biggest games of the college football season. It will pit two unbeaten teams against each other as Georgia enters the game as No. 2 in the country and Arkansas is No. 8 after two upsets over Texas A&M and Texas.

“Their kids play extremely hard, extremely physical, the strain is enormous,” Kirby Smart said. “If you don’t match their strain then you’re gonna have a frustrating day. I got a lot of respect for the way they play. Our main thing is stopping the run and that’s always been an MO of ours. We’ve just been able to affect the pass a little better this year. These guys run the ball really well and Coach Pittman is very involved in that.”

With that in mind, the DawgNation team gave some bold predictions heading into this game.

Connor Riley: Zamir White will rush for over 100 yards.

The why: Georgia is yet to produce a 100-yard rusher this season, as the Bulldogs have been content to rotate running backs and spread the wealth. That changes as Zamir White begins to establish himself as the go-to running back.

Mike Griffith: Arkansas will rush for over 100 yards

The why: UAB showed it was able to find some success on the ground. Add in KJ Jefferson’s mobility and the Razorbacks have the potential to give Georgia’s front some issues.