Kirby Smart provides game-day update on JT Daniels’ status and health for game

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed on Saturday that JT Daniels had been limited in practice and confirmed reports that the quarterback’s status would be a game-time decision. “It will all depend on how JT does in warmups,” Smart said on ESPN GameDay on Saturday. “He has been able to go some this week, (and) we’re hopeful he’s able to go, but we’ll see in warmups.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) play host to No. 8 Arkansas (4-0) at noon at Sanford Stadium RELATED: Why Kirby Smart would leak JT Daniels injury to media this week Smart revealed Daniels is dealing with a lat strain on Wednesday when asked how Daniels was doing after dealing with a strained oblique that led him to miss the UAB game. “His oblique is fine; he’s been having a little bit of a lat issue,” Smart said on the SEC teleconference. “It bothered him some last week, and it bothered him some this week.” Daniels’ lat issue is likely related to the muscle overcompensating for the strained oblique. His performance has seemingly not dropped off in the past two contests, as his throws and execution have been sharp. Smart’s disclosure explained why Daniels was pulled after just one quarter in the 62-0 win over Vanderbilt after starting the game 9-of-10 passing.

Daniels has played only nine of the 16 quarters for Georgia this season and is still building chemistry with the current receiving corps. Stetson Bennett entered the game last Saturday and operated the full offensive package, Smart clearly aiming to keep him prepared for future action. Bennett, who was dealing with a strained back earlier this season, was 11-of-15 passing for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Commodores last Saturday. RELATED: Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith ‘have a ways to go’ in returns from foot injuries

