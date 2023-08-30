Should Humphrey continue his run of form from fall camp into the season, he’s likely going to see a lot of the field once Georgia gets into SEC play.
“I think Julian Humphrey’s been having a real good camp, playing with the confidence level and then just being physically gifted that he is with him being able to run and look the part out there,” defensive back Tykee Smith said. “Just trying to get him to keep coming along and help the team as best as possible. Looking forward to seeing him come along.”
Normally, Humphrey would be starting opposite Kamari Lassiter to open the season. But Georgia’s veteran cornerback Kamari Lassiter has been dealing with a foot sprain for most of camp. His status is in doubt for the opener, though the injury is not expected to keep him out long-term.
Lassiter’s injury could open the door for Green and Everette to see more playing time. Freshman AJ Harris is also expected to get looks as well. It’s a deep cornerback room and game reps should only further help show Georgia’s best cornerbacks.
Whether or not Lassiter is out there, Georgia’s secondary knows it has to be at its best. If that means Humphrey or someone else needs to step up, so be it.
“Whether Kamari plays or not, the standard is the standard,” Bullard said. “It’s always a process of next man up. We got to be ready with or without Kamari. Of course we want to have him out there. He’s a playmaker, he’s a huge difference maker in the defense. But if things don’t go our way in that area, we got to be ready to play.”
Javon Bullard praises Julian Humphrey