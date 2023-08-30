Entering the first game, Humphrey seems to have the first crack at replacing Kelee Ringo, who is now a Philadelphia Eagle. He was one of three cornerbacks Georgia signed in the 2022 recruiting cycle and was actually ranked lower than Everette and Jaheim Singletary. The latter is now playing for Arkansas.

Speed has always been Humphrey’s calling card. That allowed him to play a lot of man coverage as a high school prospect from Texas. Humphrey was the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As Georgia implemented more zone coverages into its defense, that meant that Humphrey was going to have to rely less on physical gifts and more on his mental game in order to see the field.

His time with Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown seems to have gotten Humphrey in a place where he’s going to play a lot of snaps for the Bulldogs.

“He’s grown as a player. He’s gotten tougher, he’s gotten more physical,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He still has not arrived, he still has moments that make you wonder what he’s doing, but then he has some ‘Wow’ moments. He’s done some really good things in camp, but he has to continue to play in and buy in to the process of getting better at that position. He’ll get better because he’s talented.”

Getting game reps will go a long way in further developing Humphrey. He was likely always going to get them given Georgia opens against UT-Martin and Ball State in the first two weeks.