Georgia football podcast: Brock Bowers shares excitement for Carson Beck’s debut

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s season opener Saturday vs. Tennessee-Martin is admittedly not the easiest sell when it comes to hyping game, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to be excited about.

Perhaps nothing stands out as more interesting than the debut of Carson Beck as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Fans are certainly intrigued to see how he performs, and one of the Bulldogs’ best players, tight end Brock Bowers, also says he’s interested to see Beck display his talents on the field after an offseason of hard work.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.