By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,020 (Aug. 29, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia tight end Brock Bowers said about his anticipation for Carson Beck’s debut as UGA’s starting quarterback.

Georgia football podcast: Brock Bowers shares excitement for Carson Beck’s debut

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s season opener Saturday vs. Tennessee-Martin is admittedly not the easiest sell when it comes to hyping game, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to be excited about.

Perhaps nothing stands out as more interesting than the debut of Carson Beck as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Fans are certainly intrigued to see how he performs, and one of the Bulldogs’ best players, tight end Brock Bowers, also says he’s interested to see Beck display his talents on the field after an offseason of hard work.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I celebrate the life of Sonny Seiler, the legendary figure who started the tradition of the Uga mascot in 1956, who passed away Monday night.

15-minute mark: I discuss how injuries are impacting UGA’s running back situation ahead of the season’s start.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman sharing candid details of how Auburn, Florida and Alabama pursued him in the transfer portal.

50-minute mark: I share what is likely UGA coach Kirby Smart’s final statement before the season begins regarding UGA’s chances to “Go For 3 in 23.”

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

