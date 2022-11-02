Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week

Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be.

The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play the AP and Coaches’ Poll No. 1-ranked Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium (TV: CBS). RELATED: Historical battle of No. 1-ranked teams sends prices soaring Smart shrugged off Georgia being No. 3 in the first set of rankings, feeling no need to discuss the details with his team. “Not really, I know the players see it, you have to because they are on social media,” Smart said. “We live and practice in a bubble, but we’ve dealt with this for so long. “Last year it was knowing it really doesn’t matter. It just doesn’t matter. It matters how you play.” Indeed, Georgia has been No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings two of the past six years, and Smart’s message has remained the same.

“We try to put our focus on things we can control, and all we can control is how we play,” Smart said. “That’s the ultimate goal this week, for us to play our best.” RELATED: CFP explains putting Tennessee ahead of Georgia in initial rankings Heupel, understandably, is riding a bigger wave of momentum as Tennessee has ascended to No. 1 in rankings for the first time since the Vols’ 1998 national championship season. The top ranking is the sort of publicity the second-year coach needs to solidify the message to prospects that championships can be contended for and won on Rocky Top, too. “Those things are great for your fans to be excited about and pay attention to,” Heupel said, “and being the type of program you work to put yourself in the position to be thought highly of.” But, like Smart, Heupel said the focus quickly shifts to the future.

“At the end of the day, you’re competitors, it’s all about the next one,” Heupel said. “We’re only as good as our next performance. For us it’s preparing the right way, practicing the right way and getting ready to go play hard. “We understand the test we have. We’re looking forward to the next game and the next part of our journey here.”

