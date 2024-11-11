ATHENS — Last week, Colbie Young’s lawyer called his pending legal case to be dismissed after his accuser asked authorities to have the charges dismissed.

Smart commented on the status of Young, speaking on the Georgia wide receiver for the first time since he was suspended prior to the game against Mississippi State.

“The legal process has got to play itself out,” Smart said. “Look, we want to support Colbiee where we can. We continue to provide him with access to our facilities and the support resources we have, whether that’s Rankin (M. Smith, Sr. Student-Athlete Academic Center), the training room, mental health, weight room. But the legal process has to play itself out before we can do anything.”

Young is still suspended indefinitely, which Smart first announced back on Oct. 9.

Young’s arraignment is currently scheduled for Dec. 10.

Young was arrested on Oct. 8 on misdemeanor charges of assault on an unborn child and battery, stemming from an incident in which Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a call about an argument at a local residence.

Young’s lawyer put out a statement last week following the accuser’s move to dismiss the charges.

“Colbie Young did not make physical contact with his ex-girlfriend in any way that could ever be considered a crime and I expect Mr. Young to be exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed,” Kim Stephens said.

Stephens included a two-page affidavit from the woman, signed and notarized with Wednesday’s date, that among other things states she contacted the solicitor’s office six days after the incident asking for the charges to be “dismissed immediately” … “because the information in the police report is slanted and does not accurately portray what occurred.”

Young caught 11 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns in five games this season. Young arrived at Georgia after transferring in from Miami this offseason.

Georgia played only four wide receivers this past Saturday against Ole Miss.

Georgia hosts Tennessee this weekend. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

