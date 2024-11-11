Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2326 (Nov 11, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how UGA plans to turn the page after the loss to Ole Miss

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart admits Ole Miss ‘out coached, out played’ UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what went wrong for UGA after a thorough beatdown at the hands of Ole Miss.

15-minute mark: I discuss the need to turn the page quickly with Tennessee looming this Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the uncertain status of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who left the game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.