Georgia will play Ole Miss amid temperatures under 50 degrees on Saturday, the coolest weather the Bulldogs have encountered this season.

“They love it,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said of the cooler conditions forecast for the 7:30 p.m. game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium while appearing on his “Bulldogs Live” coaches’ show hosted by Jeff Dantzler.

The Rebels have the longest home winning streak among programs in Power 4 conferences at 16 games.

“I think the atmosphere that’s created by our fans, by our students you know the game, the atmosphere on top of it, makes it extremely tough to play,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said. “And I think when offenses come in here, the crowd noise and all those things are a big piece. But I think that’s pretty consistent. Right? Not making light of it across the board in the SEC.

“You know, I mean, obviously my time at the other place (Alabama), I mean, I was there five and a half years. We lost one home game, you know.”

Georgia fans are expected to show out well, though it might be difficult to note as the Bulldogs fans who choose to wear their red jackets to stay warm could blend in with Ole Miss fans, whose colors are blue and red.

Smart’s focus will be on making sure his team gets off to a hot start — the better to take the home crowd out of the game — amid the chilly temperatures.

Georgia has outscored opponents 94-14 in the first quarter and 202-57 in the first half of games this season.

“It’s getting a little cooler, (so) we don’t have to worry about any sweat,” said Smart, who’s 0-2 in the games he has led Georgia into in Oxford.

“We cranked the indoor (facility) down to the low 50s …. “

The only other SEC stadium Smart has coached in where he hasn’t won is at LSU, where he lost his only game as Georgia’s head coach, 36-16, in 2018.