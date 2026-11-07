Georgia has a better idea of its injury situation heading into the team’s game against Ole Miss as the SEC provided an updated availability report on Friday.

Running back Chauncey Bowens is probable. He has not played for Georgia since its game against Vanderbilt. He was listed as questionable prior to Friday’s update.

Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips led Georgia in rushing against Florida, as both running backs rushed for 67 rushing yards. Frazier had his first rushing touchdown since Georgia’s win over Arkansas, as he missed time this season with a rib injury.

Running back Bo Walker has replaced some of Bowens’ production in each of Georgia’s last two wins. He had 27 yards and a touchdown against Florida.

Tight end Elyiss Williams, linebacker AJ Kruah and defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye were added to the availability report this week. As for Friday, Kruah and Jonah-Ajonye have been ruled out while Williams is still questionable.

Williams has 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season. In the event he can’t go, look for Georgia to lean more on Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Ethan Barbour.

On the defensive line, Jonah-Ajonye often plays in support of Gabe Harris. Isaiah Gibson would be the next man up at the defensive end spot.

AJ Kruah mostly plays on special teams for the Bulldogs. Georgia has strong depth at the top of the linebacker position in Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams.

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams was ruled out on Wednesday. The Auburn transfer has not played in a game this year. Wide receiver Isiah Canion was removed from the availability report on Thursday, indicating he’s good to play against Ole Miss.

He has not played since the Arkansas game.

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear is now probable, while defensive back Tyriq Green has been downgraded to out. Both were questionable this week.

The SEC will put out an additional availability report on Friday and then again 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

The Georgia-Ole Miss game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick on ABC.

Georgia football injury report