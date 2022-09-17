Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Georgia
Sat, 9/17 on ESPN @4:00 ET
South Carolina
  • Florida State
    35
    Final
    Louisville
    31
    Air Force
    14
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
  • Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
    Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Youngstown State
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
  • Texas State
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    (9) Baylor
    (7) Oklahoma
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
    Villanova
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Abilene Christian
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Missouri
  • LIU
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @4:00 ET
    Kent State
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Indiana
    Southern Illinois
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Purdue
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Syracuse
  • Towson
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Bucknell
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Murray State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
  • South Alabama
    Sat, 9/17 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    UCLA
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Ohio
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @6:00 ET
    Virginia
  • California
    Sat, 9/17 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (8) Notre Dame
    North Texas
    Sat, 9/17 on MW Network @7:00 ET
    UNLV
    Tulane
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/17 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
  • Troy
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    (21) BYU
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Oregon
    Colorado
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Minnesota
    Penn State
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Auburn
  • Stony Brook
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    UMass
    (22) Ole Miss
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (19) Wisconsin
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Tennessee-Martin
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Boise State
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (1) Alabama
    Kansas
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (25) Houston
    Colorado State
    Sat, 9/17 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Washington State
  • Marshall
    Sat, 9/17 on NFL Network @9:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @9:00 ET
    (23) Wake Forest
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    LSU
    Campbell
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • North Carolina A&T
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Duke
    Jacksonville State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Akron
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (24) Tennessee
    Northwestern State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
  • Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Memphis
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (18) North Carolina State
    Charlotte
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia State
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Middle Tennessee
  • Missouri State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (16) Arkansas
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (11) Oklahoma State
    Toledo
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @11:00 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Nevada
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Iowa
  • SMU
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Maryland
    UCF
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    (17) Pittsburgh
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Western Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (12) Florida
  • Louisiana
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    Rice
    Maine
    Sat, 9/17 on RSN @11:30 ET
    Boston College
    (14) Michigan State
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Washington
    Louisiana Tech
    Sun, 9/18 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (5) Clemson
  • UTSA
    Sun, 9/18 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
    Montana State
    Sun, 9/18 on Pac-12 Network @12:00 AM ET
    Oregon State
    UTEP
    Sun, 9/18 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (15) Miami (FL)
    Sun, 9/18 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    (6) Texas A&M
  • San Diego State
    Sun, 9/18 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (13) Utah
    Fresno State
    Sun, 9/18 on FOX @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
    North Dakota State
    Sun, 9/18 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Eastern Michigan
    Sun, 9/18 on Pac-12 Network @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona State
  • Duquesne
    Sun, 9/18 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory

Kirby Smart told his Bulldogs Live radio show audience the memory he has of South Carolina's Williams Brice Stadium as a player, and it was not a favorable one.
@mikegriffith32
Posted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff.

“We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.

RELATED: Georgia update on Arik Gilbert status for South Carolina game

“Pregame meal is four hours before the game, so that makes for an 8 a.m. pregame meal.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs kick off against South Carolina shortly after noon (ESPN) in their SEC season-opening game.

RELATED: Georgia football live updates from South Carolina

Georgia has won eight straight noon games — five of them against SEC opponents — since falling victim to South Carolina in a stunning home loss in 2019.

Smart, like most coaches, has a tendency to remember difficult games, and that goes for his playing career as well.

The memory of Williams-Brice Stadium that the Georgia head coach said stands out from his playing days was from a 23-14 loss his sophomore season (1996).

“There was a night game at Columbia that we lost, Deuce Staley ran wild on us,” said Smart, recalling being part of that 5-6 Jim Donnan-coached Georgia team which featured Mike Bobo at quarterback

“I don’t remember which year it was, that’s the memory I have of that stadium.”

Staley, who now coaches D’Andre Swift as a member of the Detroit Lions staff, had over 250 yards in rushing, receiving and return yardage in that game.

RELATED: Kirby Smart shares the fourth dimension that Stetson Bennett brings

