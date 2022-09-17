Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff.
“We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.
“Pregame meal is four hours before the game, so that makes for an 8 a.m. pregame meal.”
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs kick off against South Carolina shortly after noon (ESPN) in their SEC season-opening game.
Georgia has won eight straight noon games — five of them against SEC opponents — since falling victim to South Carolina in a stunning home loss in 2019.
Smart, like most coaches, has a tendency to remember difficult games, and that goes for his playing career as well.
The memory of Williams-Brice Stadium that the Georgia head coach said stands out from his playing days was from a 23-14 loss his sophomore season (1996).
“There was a night game at Columbia that we lost, Deuce Staley ran wild on us,” said Smart, recalling being part of that 5-6 Jim Donnan-coached Georgia team which featured Mike Bobo at quarterback
“I don’t remember which year it was, that’s the memory I have of that stadium.”
Staley, who now coaches D’Andre Swift as a member of the Detroit Lions staff, had over 250 yards in rushing, receiving and return yardage in that game.
Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory
