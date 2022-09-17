Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory

“We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff.

RELATED: Georgia update on Arik Gilbert status for South Carolina game

“Pregame meal is four hours before the game, so that makes for an 8 a.m. pregame meal.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs kick off against South Carolina shortly after noon (ESPN) in their SEC season-opening game.

RELATED: Georgia football live updates from South Carolina

Georgia has won eight straight noon games — five of them against SEC opponents — since falling victim to South Carolina in a stunning home loss in 2019.

Smart, like most coaches, has a tendency to remember difficult games, and that goes for his playing career as well.