Kirby Smart issues official statement on new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae

Georgia has a new defensive backs coach in Jahmile Addae, as the Bulldogs made the hire official on Wednesday.

Addae has spent the previous two seasons at West Virginia, his alma mater. He also has coaching experience at Cincinnati, Minnesota and Arizona.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on Addae and what he will bring to the Georgia program.

“We are excited to add Jahmile to our staff and to welcome he and his family to Athens,” Smart said in a statement. “Having been an all-conference safety himself while playing for West Virginia, we feel like Jahmile will boost our team both as a former player who understood the game as well as with his knowledge from coaching at a high level over the last decade.”

Addae will be replacing Charlton Warren, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Indiana. Addae is the only coaching hire Georgia has made with regards to the on-field assistants so far this offseason.

Like Smart, Addae played in the defensive backfield in college as he did so for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was a two-time All-Big East safety and played for the West Virginia team that beat Georgia in the 2006 Sugar Bowl.

West Virginia had the No. 1 pass defense in the country in 2020 with Addae coaching cornerbacks for West Virginia. Addae did coach two All-Big 12 defenders in Keith Washington II and Josh Norwood.

Addae will have a big challenge in his first year at Georgia, as the Bulldogs must replace a number of key pieces in the secondary. Multi-year starters Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb are all off to the NFL. So is corner DJ Daniel, while Tyrique Stevenson is transferring to Miami.

The Bulldogs do have talent in the secondary, such as returners like Lewis Cine and Chris Smith at safety. There are also talented yet unproven players like Kelee Ringo and Nyland Green who will look to make an impact.

Addae also does have a recruiting battle to focus on right away, as the Bulldogs are competing with Alabama and Florida for 4-star defensive back Terrion Arnold. National Signing Day is on Feb. 3.

Smart though will still be very involved with the secondary, as always been the case given his background.

