ATHENS — Sacovie White-Helton is a lot like most Georgia fans.

When it comes to G-Day, he’s most excited to see how the young players perform in Sanford Stadium.

“I just really like watching football,” White-Helton said on Tuesday. “And we had a scrimmage last Saturday, and Craig scored. And I believe I wanted to say I was the first person in the end zone running down there with my helmet on, running fast at him. And I just like seeing them play, seeing them understand and take what they’re learning in the meeting room on the field.”

Georgia will be holding its annual spring scrimmage on April 18. When asked on Tuesday about plans and they might change for the spring scrimmage, Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared it will be business as usual.

“We haven’t changed G-Day that I know of since I’ve been here, in terms of format and the must-go two-minute at the end,” Smart said. “You gotta throw the ball, try to keep it competitive, two teams. Right now I don’t see that changing.”

While programs like Texas, Nebraska and USC opted against spring games last season, Georgia still played its game.

One change to this year is that fans will be able to stream the game. After initially announcing that the game would not be streamed or televised, Georgia shared that those who subscribe to ESPN+ will be able to stream the game from home.

Last year, the only way to watch Georgia’s spring game was if you attended the event in person. Fans can do that again this year, as tickets are currently on sale for $10. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with the scrimmage starting at 1 p.m. ET.

A season ago, Georgia had to contend with the spring transfer portal. The Bulldogs did lose four players following spring practice, with wide receiver Nitro Tuggle being the most notable departure. But Georgia did make four additions as well, including defensive lineman Joshua Horton.

With changes to the college football rule book, Smart doesn’t have to worry about a transfer portal window. The sport has just a single window in January that allows players to transfer.

“We didn’t respond or react to it really last year,” Smart said. “I mean, we had a spring game, right? We scrimmaged. There’s not anything we’re doing different. I don’t know. I guess you’re looking at it from a perspective of at least I know I’ve got everybody back per se. So we’re working on building depth, trying to get guys ready, but we’re doing the same thing last year.”

When Smart first arrived in Athens, he used the spring game as a show of what Georgia could become with all parties rowing in the same direction. The Georgia coach pushed for 93K day, as fans packed Sanford Stadium beyond its listed capacity.

Georgia won’t have that many in attendance for what will be its final practice of the spring. But fans and onlookers will still get a chance to see what this talented Georgia football team can do as the start of the 2026 season inches closer.

Kirby Smart provides update on G-Day