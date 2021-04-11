Kirby Smart has some pretty fond memories of getting to play Augusta National Golf Course.

The Georgia head coach, an avid golfer, recalled the time he got the chance to play the course with his father.

“I would just say blessed,” Smart said. “One of the probably happiest days I’ve had in terms of being able to experience it with my father and go there and play one round, that was really incredible. It was probably one of the highlights of he and I being able to play golf together once there.”

At the beginning of this past week, Smart put out a video where he wished the six Bulldogs competing in this week’s Masters good luck. The six Bulldogs that made the field were Bubba Watson, Brendan Todd, Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford.

Good luck to our guys this week at @TheMasters !!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6CLusi7XLH — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 8, 2021

Prior to Smart’s arrival at Georgia, golf’s first major traditionally fell on the same day as Georgia’s spring game. But since Smart took over following the 2015 season, the Bulldogs have held their spring game the week after the prestigious golf tournament.

That will be the case this year, with Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage set for next Saturday in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs held their second scrimmage and 12th practice of the spring on Saturday.

The weather was a factor on Saturday for both the tournament and Georgia’s practice. And while that isn’t ideal for the Masters, Smart liked how his team handled the conditions.

“We did have some rain and some wet ball,” Smart said. “It was really good to get to practice out. Every year we get one or two games with at least the threat of that. I thought the players handled it well.

Entering Sunday, Harman is the Bulldog that is closest to the top of the leaderboard, as he is 4-under and in eighth place through the first three rounds. Watson, Todd, English and Harman all made the cut. Hideki Matsuyama is the leader entering the final round of the tournament at 11-under.

Georgia’s G-Day game is set for a 2 p.m. start on SEC Netowk+.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation