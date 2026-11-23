ATHENS — There will be no official availability report this week for Georgia, as the Bulldogs take on ACC foe Georgia Tech.

That means there will be more mystery around who all is healthy for Georgia heading into Saturday’s game.

Center Drew Bobo has missed the past two games with a back injury. Bobo had been questionable for much of last week before being downgraded to out on Saturday against South Carolina.

“We thought he’d be able to play last week,” Smart said. “We think he’ll be able to play this week.”

ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during the Georgia-South Carolina game that Georgia hoped to get Bobo back for the SEC championship game. Smart did say he had no idea where Fowler got that information from.

With Bobo out, Cortez Smith replaced him once again.

Georgia ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

“The environment, it was tough,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said of Smith. “You know, it was loud, but he did a good job of communicating. Obviously he’s been playing hard. You know, it’s tough not having Bobo out there. He’s one of my friends. But Cortez, he’s doing a great job and he’s fun to play with.”

Georgia was also without linebacker Amaris Williams and wide receiver Landon Roldan. Williams has not played in a game this year due to a knee injury, while Roldan has an ankle injury he picked up in practice last week.

The Bulldogs know they have another game following the contest against Georgia Tech, as they have clinched a spot in the SEC championship game.

Georgia does not know who it will play in that game yet, but you can expect it to be a physical and rugged game.

It will be worth watching to see if anyone is held out of the Georgia Tech game to better prepare for the SEC championship game and likely College Football Playoff run.

In 2023, Georgia held out Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Tate Ratledge against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia had already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game at that point.

Georgia’s game on Saturday against Georgia Tech is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report