ATHENS — The first question fired in Kirby Smart’s direction during the Q&A session of his speech in Macon on Monday night was about Stetson Bennett.

Smart provided an update on the former Georgia quarterback, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list by the Los Angeles Rams after training camp last fall.

“Stetson is doing well, he went back to Dallas where he trained last year, he trained with Patrick Mahomes’ trainers and different people there,” Smart said. “He wanted to go back to that same footprint where he was training previously.”

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay has not disclosed the details surrounding Bennett’s unique situation, but he did confirm it was not related to the shoulder injury he suffered near the end of fall camp.

Smart indicated Bennett was still part of the Rams’ organization, even as the franchise has taken steps to secure other quarterbacks for the role Bennett was drafted into.

“The Rams still have him there (in Dallas), they have gotten other quarterbacks, but He’s hopeful that he gets an opportunity there or that he’ll get picked up by somebody else,” Smart said.

“He’s been at our place during the season and he went out to Dallas to train with the other rising draft picks. So he trained with a group that was one year below him.”

Bennett was the Offensive MVP in each of Georgia’s CFP games in 2021 and 2022 and was fourth in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting behind Caleb Williams, Max Duggan and C.J. Stroud.