Mark Webb’s NFL Draft stock jumps after Georgia football Pro Day workout

ATHENS — Most all of Georgia’s NFL-bound players had strong Pro Day workouts, but the player who helped himself the most was Bulldogs’ defensive back Mark Webb.

“Of all the DBs, Mark Webb looked the most fluid,” said Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout who now serves as the executive director of the Senior Bowl. “Mark really helped himself out.”

The 6-foot-1 1/2, 210-pound Webb tested out through the roof, showing explosion, power and speed that Nagy believes will increase his NFL draft stock.

“I feel like today I did alright,” Webb said modestly. “I can do anything on the field, whatever you want me to do, I can do it. Special teams …. I can play linebacker, safety, cornerback, receiver, quarterback, I can play it.”

Webb’s 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump was just 2 inches shy of the mark Jeremy Chinn set atop the leaderboard for DBs at last year’s NFL combine, and his 36.5-inch vertical jump and 80-inch wingspan opened eyes.

“People who think Mark Webb is a late-round pick are mistaken,” Nagy said. “He has position versatility.”

Some projected Webb to be a 6th or 7th-round pick, if not a free-agent.

But Nagy points out Webb has upside in addition to the measurables NFL teams like to see.

“He’s still relatively inexperienced at the DB position,” Nagy said referencing Webb’s background as a wide receiver before coming to Georgia. “Plus, Mark is a great kid who interviews well.

“Mark is one of those guys who could be a better pro player than college player.”

Webb, who had 21 tackles, 2 PBUs and an interception in 8 games last season, has been strong throughout the truncated NFL draft evaluation process.

Webb had 5 tackles in the Senior Bowl game in Mobile, and earlier in the week, his nifty interception of a Jamie Newman pass hit the highlight reels.

“The Senior Bowl is the biggest blessing that could have happened,” Webb said. “I made the best of it. I went there and had fun and met a lot of good guys.”

Webb couldn’t say it often enough, he’s ready to play in the NFL and play any position.

“I’m going to be versatile,” Webb said, “and whatever you want me to play, I’ll play there.”