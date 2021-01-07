Mike Bobo flips from South Carolina to be Auburn offensive coordinator

Georgia will still see Mike Bobo next season. He’ll just be the offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers, instead of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After initially signing to be a part of Shane Beamer’s staff at South Carolina, Auburn announced on Thursday that Bobo would be joining Bryan Harsin’s staff for the Tigers.

“I have a great amount of respect for Coach Harsin, both as a coach and as a person,” Bobo said in a statement released by the school. “I competed against him for five years as a head coach and we’ve talked ball on numerous occasions over the years. I know what he’s about and his commitment to excellence. I know that Auburn is a great community with a tremendous passion for and commitment to Auburn football. I’m excited to get started and look forward to helping Coach Harsin compete for championships.”

Bobo was a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at Georgia, serving in the latter role under Mark Richt. He is also a former teammate and a good friend with current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

After Bobo’s 2014 offense led the SEC in scoring, his accepted the job as Colorado State’s head coach.

In the five seasons at the school, Bobo compiled a 28-35 record before the school parted ways with him after the 2019 season.

Bobo spent the 2020 season serving as the offensive coordinator for Will Muschamp and South Carolina. When the Gamecocks fired Muschamp, Bobo took over as the interim head coach. Bobo was leading the Gamecocks during their 45-16 defeat to Georgia this season.

South Carolina had previously earned a commitment from 5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton and Bobo did play a significant factor in that recruitment. Georgia did finish as the runner-up for Stockton’s services the first-time around. Stockton plays for Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga.

Bobo might not be the only former assistant set to coach at Auburn next season as it has been reported by footballscoop.com that Will Friend will be the next offensive line coach for the Tigers. Friend served as the offensive line coach at Tennessee for the past three seasons. Like Bobo, Friend was a long-time assistant under Richt.

Auburn is also expected to hire Derek Mason to be its defensive coordinator, though the school has not officially announced the hiring yet. Mason was Vanderbilt’s head coach for the previous seven seasons.

Harsin was hired at Auburn to replace Gus Malzahn. During Harsin’s time as Boise State’s head coach, he compiled a 69-19 record. This will be Harsin’s first SEC coaching job at any level. Harsin did coach against Bobo when the two were in the Mountain West, with Harsin’s Broncos going 5-0 against Bobo and Colorado State.

Georgia beat Auburn 27-6 at home this past season. The two schools meet every season as Georgia is Auburn’s annual cross-division rival.

