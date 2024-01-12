ATHENS — Georgia’s massive Orange Bowl victory might taste a bit sweeter for the Bulldogs in light of a recent NCAA ruling.

The NCAA has issued sanctions to Florida State as a result of how the Seminoles tried to recruit Amarius Mims while he was still playing at Georgia, per 247Sports.

The opted-in Bulldogs punished an opted-out Florida State program 63-3 on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NCAA dished out a multitude of penalties as a result of Mike Norvell’s program breaking rules to steal Mims away from Georgia.

Florida State was placed on two years of probation, and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins was reportedly issued a two-year show cause penalty along with being suspended for the next three games.

The Seminoles, per the 247sports report, will also lost five scholarships over the next two years along with several other recruiting restrictions and reductions.

It’s likely Coach Kirby Smart knew all of these violations had taken place, even as he showed Norvell and Florida State mercy by pulling his starting quarterback at halftime and utilizing four-string players after building a 42-3 halftime lead.

Some of the Seminoles’ fans cried foul, still bought into the “victim” storyline that the program had been so wronged by the CFP committee, that their players feelings were hurt.

It’s safe to assume the ACC knew of the investigation into Florida State’s recruiting wrongdoings, and fair to wonder if the CFP selection committee did, too.

Per the NCAA investigation, a Seminoles assistant coach provided transportation for Mims to a meeting where an NIL deal was negotiated — worth about $15,000 per month — before he signed with the program.

Mims didn’t sign the deal and pulled his name out of the portal and returned to help the team win the 2022 CFP Championship.

Mims enjoyed a strong enough 2023 season that he’s projected as a first-round pick at right tackle.

Norvell, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the coaches being rumored in connection with the Alabama head coaching job.