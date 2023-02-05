NFL Network expert projects 5 Georgia players in Top 40 of 2023 NFL Draft

But these 2022 Bulldogs, which managed to one-up the 2021 group by winning the SEC Championship and going 15-0, figure to show especially well.

Daniel Jeremiah, from the NFL Network, has five Georgia players ranked among his top 40:

• No. 1 Jalen Carter

“Carter is a highly disruptive player with the versatility to line up at any position along the defensive front,” per Jeremiah. “Against the run, he is firm and strong at the point of attack and has the range to make plays on the perimeter.

• No. 15 Broderick Jones

“Jones is a thick, muscular left tackle with ideal length and power,” per Jeremiah. “Overall, Jones got better every week. I feel like his best football is ahead of him.”

• No. 17 Darnell Washington

“Washington is a massive physical specimen with outstanding play strength and toughness,” Jeremiah said. “Overall, Washington has tremendous value because he functions as a sixth offensive lineman in the run game and he’s a moving billboard in the passing game.”

• No. 19 Nolan Smith

“Smith is an undersized edge rusher with elite change of direction and burst,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is a very loose and twitched-up athlete. When he gets upfield, he can put his outside foot in the ground and explode back inside to defeat blocks.

“Against the run, he’s at his best when he uses his quickness to slip blocks and penetrate.”

• No. 40 Kelee Ringo