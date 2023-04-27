Broderick Jones: 3 things about the most athletic offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Broderick Jones has the look of becoming the next Georgia All-American to have NFL success, following in the footsteps of former first-round pick Andrew Thomas. NFL draft analysts have compared Jones’ playing style to Thomas, who has grown into one of the best in the league while playing for the New York Giants. Jones only started 19 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, but the 2022 season provided all the tape any NFL team needed to see.

Jones did not allow any sacks at left tackle last season despite going up against some of the most elite edge rushers in the nation each week. Part of that could be attributed to Jones spending his career at UGA practicing each day against the likes of NFL stars Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson and Travon Walker, in addition to 2023 NFL Draft first-round prospect Nolan Smith. “If you look at the guys we’ve had, they’ve got length, they’ve got athleticism,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s probably faster and maybe twitchier than some of those guys, getting to the second level. Maybe not as powerful as an Andrew (Thomas) or one of those guys. But in a pass pro league, he’s elite at that.”

Here are three things to know about Jones entering the 2023 NFL Draft: Passing the eye test Jones put on a show at the 2023 NFL Combine after measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, showing off the sort of athleticism that Coaches and GMs like to see in conjunction with his power and the techniques he has learned at Georgia. Jones ran a sub-five-second 40-yard dash, turning a time of 4.96 to open eyes from the onset, and then following up with a 30-inch vertical jump. Game-changing lineman