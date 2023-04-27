Broderick Jones: 3 things about the most athletic offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft
ATHENS — Broderick Jones has the look of becoming the next Georgia All-American to have NFL success, following in the footsteps of former first-round pick Andrew Thomas.
NFL draft analysts have compared Jones’ playing style to Thomas, who has grown into one of the best in the league while playing for the New York Giants.
Jones only started 19 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, but the 2022 season provided all the tape any NFL team needed to see.
Jones did not allow any sacks at left tackle last season despite going up against some of the most elite edge rushers in the nation each week.
Part of that could be attributed to Jones spending his career at UGA practicing each day against the likes of NFL stars Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson and Travon Walker, in addition to 2023 NFL Draft first-round prospect Nolan Smith.
“If you look at the guys we’ve had, they’ve got length, they’ve got athleticism,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s probably faster and maybe twitchier than some of those guys, getting to the second level. Maybe not as powerful as an Andrew (Thomas) or one of those guys. But in a pass pro league, he’s elite at that.”
Here are three things to know about Jones entering the 2023 NFL Draft:
Passing the eye test
Jones put on a show at the 2023 NFL Combine after measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, showing off the sort of athleticism that Coaches and GMs like to see in conjunction with his power and the techniques he has learned at Georgia.
Jones ran a sub-five-second 40-yard dash, turning a time of 4.96 to open eyes from the onset, and then following up with a 30-inch vertical jump.
Game-changing lineman
One of the key points of Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game in 2022 was when the Bulldogs inserted Jones into the game at left tackle.
Stetson Bennett and the offense had gone three-and-out on three of the first four offensive series before UGA decided to add some power to the offensive line, inserting Jones at left tackle and moving current San Diego Chargers starting offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer inside.
Georgia, which had only 12 yards rushing after its first four drives, finished with 140 yards rushing in the game.
Sweet feet
Jones was a basketball standout at Lithonia High School, which might explain why he appears so light and agile on his feet despite his impressive size and length.
“I think it helps me out a lot,” Jones said of his athleticism. “Just being able to have these sweet feet. I think it will help me at the next level along with all my other attributes. Started in high school playing all these other sports, basketball helped me a lot. Just staying in sports, that’s really all it was.”