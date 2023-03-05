Broderick Jones runs sub 5-second 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL combine
Broderick Jones has long been a great athlete, dating back to his days as a high school basketball player. Jones got a chance to display those athletic gifts during the workout portion of the 2023 NFL Combine.
While it’s hardly an important drill for an offensive lineman, Jones ran a 4.98 40-yard dash on Sunday. He measured in at 6-foot-5, taller than the 6-foot-4 he was listed at while playing for Georgia. Jones also measured in with 34.75-inch arms, a good size for a left tackle.
“I think it helps me out a lot,” Jones said of his athleticism. “Just being able to have these sweet feet. I think it will help me at the next level along with all my other attributes. Started in high school playing all these other sports, basketball helped me a lot. Just staying in sports, that’s really all it was.”
Jones is competing with Northwestern’s Peter Skornowksi and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson to be the first offensive tackle taken.
Jones started 19 games at left tackle for Georgia over the past two seasons, leading some teams to believe he might have the most upside of any tackle in the draft.
Georgia has been on a great run of producing left tackles, with Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer both starting for playoff teams this past season. Jones hopes to follow in their equally large footsteps.
“I think everybody has their unique ways,” Jones said. “I don’t believe it’s just one specific best tackle in the class. Everybody’s good at something. I believe my athleticism separates me a lot, so athletic, so physical, and always trying to dominate. It’s always about the mentality. I feel like I’ve got that Mamba mentality all the time. I feel like that’s what separates me.”
Thomas ran a 5.22 40-yard dash while Salyer did not run at the combine last year.
Jones will get another chance to impress teams at Georgia’s pro day, which is scheduled for March 15.
Broderick Jones discusses Georgia football at 2023 NFL Combine
Broderick Jones 2023 NFL combine measurements
40-yard dash: 4.98 unofficial
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 311
Arm length: 34.75-inches
