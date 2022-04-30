Channing Tindall: Miami Dolphins take Georgia football linebacker in 2022 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphinslike the upside they see in Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, selecting him with the 102nd pick of the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. Tindall was one of the CFP Championship Game for the Bulldogs, making a team-high 8 tackles and recording 5 QB pressures and a sack, arguably the most productive performance on either side of the ball in the 33-18 win over Alabama. The Dolphins are getting one of the most athletic players to come out of the Georgia football program in recent history, with Tindall setting UGA linebacker combine records in the 40-yard dash and vertical leap.

Here are 3 things to know about Tindall: Channing Tindall never started for Georgia football Tindall didn’t start a game in the 2021 season, but the fact he was third on the team in tackles and just slightly behind fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean in tackles (72-67) and sacks (6-5.5) is revealing. Related: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall recount memorable National Championship outburst: ‘He had some words for me’