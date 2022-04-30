Channing Tindall: Miami Dolphins take Georgia football linebacker in 2022 NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphinslike the upside they see in Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, selecting him with the 102nd pick of the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.
Tindall was one of the CFP Championship Game for the Bulldogs, making a team-high 8 tackles and recording 5 QB pressures and a sack, arguably the most productive performance on either side of the ball in the 33-18 win over Alabama.
The Dolphins are getting one of the most athletic players to come out of the Georgia football program in recent history, with Tindall setting UGA linebacker combine records in the 40-yard dash and vertical leap.
Here are 3 things to know about Tindall:
Channing Tindall never started for Georgia football
Tindall didn’t start a game in the 2021 season, but the fact he was third on the team in tackles and just slightly behind fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean in tackles (72-67) and sacks (6-5.5) is revealing.
Related: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall recount memorable National Championship outburst: ‘He had some words for me’
Tindall’s time on the field was productive, but UGA’s defensive depth led to several defensive packages and a great deal of platooning to keep players fresh.
Channing Tindall was the national and SEC Defensive Player of Week
Tennessee provided the sort of matchup that led Tindall to getting more opportunities, and the speedy linebacker made the most of it.
Tindall earned Walter Camp national defensive player of the week and SEC player of the week with 8 tackles and 3 sacks.
Channing Tindall had a monster combine performance
Tindall’s NFL Combine was one of the most impressive in UGA history, as he ran the fastest 40 time (4.47 seconds) and recorded the highest vertical jump (42 inches) of any Bulldog linebackers. His vertical jump was also the best among all attendees at the 2022 NFL combine.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Tindall also broad jumped 129 inches — just an inch off the UGA NFL Combine record for linebackers set by Lorenzo Carter in 2018.
What Kirby Smart said about Channing Tindall
“Those three guys have played a lot of football around here. We’re certainly going to miss them when they’re gone, but they are really good football players. They practice as hard as anybody on the team and Nakobe (Dean), Channing (Tindall), and Quay (Walker) have no egos. It’s just another microcosm of the entire team when you watch that unit that they don’t get upset over who starts, they don’t get upset over who makes plays. They make a lot of calls and they lead our defense.” -- Kirby Smart about the Georgia linebackers, including Tindall
What you need to know about Channing Tindall, highlights
