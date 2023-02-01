Georgia captain Chris Smith: Senior Bowl ‘a blessing,’ eager to compete and solidify draft stock

That’s just fine for Georgia fans, as they have watched Smith grow into an NFL prospect over the past three seasons by representing everything the football program is supposed to be all about.

MOBILE, Ala. — The “G” on the helmet wasn’t enough for Georgia defensive star Chris Smith, who also opted to wear the Bulldogs’ football pants.

“Warren (McClendon) is a really hard worker. I definitely spoke with him, we had a private moment, and he’s in my thoughts and prayers.”

Smith looked as consistent and effective as ever on Tuesday, blanketing receivers and knocking down passes in his vicinity.

It has been a matter of mental toughness.

“Just trying to stay level headed,” Smith said. “I have emotions, but when I step on the field, it’s time for work and business, and I try to put that behind me and focus on those things.”

Smith said he’s confident that back in Athens the program will be equipped to work its way through the tough times, too.