Georgia’s defensive line has become an NFL factory in recent years. Christen Miller is the latest product off the assembly line, as he was taken by the New Orleans in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. Miller was drafted with the No. 42 overall pick.

Miller is the first defensive lineman to come off the board for Georgia. He is the second player taken in the NFL draft.

Miller was an All-SEC defender during his time in Athens, developing into a key piece on the Georgia defense this past season. He looks to be the next defensive lineman to come out of Georgia, joining Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Mykel Williams.

Miller is the first player drafted by the New Orleans Saints of the Kirby Smart era.

There was just one defensive tackle taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as Caleb Banks landed with the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 18. The Houston Texans took Kayden McDonald with the No. 36 selection.

Christen Miller measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

6-foot-4

321 pounds

33-inch arms

10-inch hands

Christen Miller stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Appeared in 43 games during his college career, winning a national championship and three SEC championships

Started 24 games for Georgia over the past two seasons

First Team All-SEC in 2025

Did miss two games at the end of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury

64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks in his career

Graduated from Georgia

Trains with former No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Christen Miller

“C-Mill’s fun. He’s always got a big smile on his face. He loves football. I think that’s the overarching theme of a lot of teams have been he’s very talkative in meetings. He’s got a big personality, and I think it comes natural to him. He’s been a great asset for us.”

What Christen Miller brings to an NFL team

Miller anchored the No. 4 run defense in the nation last season, taking on a bigger role in the middle of the Georgia defense. Miller is at his best against the run, as he often soaked up multiple blockers to free up other teammates.

Because of how Georgia plays defense, Miller didn’t have a ton of chances to rush the passer. There is the thought that he may have some untapped potential in that regard.

Miller was a fan favorite during his time in Athens, as he has a very outgoing and personable personality. Miller also makes music in his free time.

What to know about Christen Miller ahead of the 2026 NFL draft