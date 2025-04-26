Dan Jackson may not have gotten an invite to the NFL combine, but that didn’t stop the Georgia safety from hearing his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jackson was taken by the Detroit Lions with the No. 230 overall pick in the draft. Jackson will team up with Tate Ratledge, who the Lions took in the second round.

Jackson is one of the great recent success stories for Georgia. He arrived in Athens as a walk-on, coming in from North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga.

After working as a scout teamer for two seasons at Georgia, Jackson cracked Georgia’s defensive back rotation during the 2021 season, when the Bulldogs won their first national championship. Jackson was on the field for Kelee Ringo’s game-sealing interception.

Jackson’s best season at Georgia came in 2024, when he had 64 tackles, 2 interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. For his play, he was named Third Team All-SEC.

Jackson forced a critical fumble in Georgia’s overtime win over Georgia Tech. The safety was also a standout special teams player during his time in Athens, as he blocked multiple kicks.

Kirby Smart, himself a former Georgia safety, thinks very highly of Jackson.

“That guy’s a competitor,” Smart said. “A lot of respect for Dan. He didn’t even have to come back this year. He debated whether he was going to play football again this year. I think about where we’d be without him, just a lot of respect for him and his leadership. Really, all these kids that want to go and transfer and change and do all this, look at a guy like Dan Jackson. He is what college football is all about, guys. He’s not asking for more money. He’s not trying to go somewhere else. The guy just loves Georgia.”

Because of his story, Jackson went from fan-favorite to icon during his time at Georgia. He remained a walk-on throughout his six seasons in Athens.

Jackson did not get invited to the NFL combine but did impress teams at Georgia’s Pro Day in March. All 32 teams were on hand to watch Jackson, who put forth better testing numbers than first-round teammate Malaki Starks.

Jackson is the second defensive back in this draft from Georgia to be drafted, with Starks going to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round.

With Jackson now drafted, Smart has had 75 Bulldogs taken during his time in Athens. Jackson is the 12th Georgia player to be taken in this year’s NFL draft.

Dan Jackson 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 194 pounds

Arm: 32 1/8-inches

Hand: 10-inch

Vertical jump: 34-inches (pro day)

Broad jump: 10-foot-3

40-yard dash: 4.46 (pro day)

3-cone: 7.12 seconds

Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.

Dan Jackson: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect